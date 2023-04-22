Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading 10.2% Higher This Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $13.87 or 0.00050207 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $146.13 million and approximately $286,809.47 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

