D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 6,350 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 0.6% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $53,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Chubb by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,619,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $201.19 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

