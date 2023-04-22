D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after buying an additional 612,854 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.81.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

MCD stock opened at $292.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.16 and a 200 day moving average of $267.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $292.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

