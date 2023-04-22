D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 8,069 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $89,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $205.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $219.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

