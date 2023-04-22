D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 8,334 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.83% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $48,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF opened at $157.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.51. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.81 and a 1 year high of $170.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

