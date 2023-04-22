CX Institutional Sells 41,086 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,086 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
