CX Institutional Sells 41,086 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,086 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.