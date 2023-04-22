CX Institutional Has $4.03 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Shares of MS stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.02. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

