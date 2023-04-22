CX Institutional Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $139.97 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Stories

