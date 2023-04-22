CX Institutional Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CX Institutional cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

