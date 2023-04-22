Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.85.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $185.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

