Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.85. 16,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

