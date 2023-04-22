Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.05% of Ingredion worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ingredion by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.
NYSE:INGR traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $104.83. 211,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average is $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $106.98.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.
Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.
