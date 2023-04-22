Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $48,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.71. 197,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.25. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

