Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 170 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.68. 823,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $334.62.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

