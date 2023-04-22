Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 142 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VAW traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,595. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $194.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.