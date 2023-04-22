Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $9.33 on Friday, reaching $517.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,527. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $498.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.79. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.