Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 411,768 Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,768 shares during the period. S&W Seed makes up about 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 4.70% of S&W Seed worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SANW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Shares of S&W Seed stock remained flat at $1.37 during trading on Friday. 49,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,506. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $58.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. The business had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,827.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

