Curi Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $292.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.93. The company has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $292.53.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.81.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

