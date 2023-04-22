Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

