Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,702 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $46.15 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

