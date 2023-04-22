Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Cue Health Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of HLTH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 328,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,533. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Cue Health has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Health will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Health

Cue Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cue Health by 47.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 57,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

