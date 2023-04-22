Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $13.35 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00062221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00020110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

