Cosmos Price Hits $11.00 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and $142.86 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $11.00 or 0.00040043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00062676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001334 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

