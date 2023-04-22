Columbus Macro LLC Buys 128 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.08.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $320.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.18 and its 200 day moving average is $309.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

