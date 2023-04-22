Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $215.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

