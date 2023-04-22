Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,117 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.18. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

