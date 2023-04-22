Coann Capital LLC Raises Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Coann Capital LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the period. FirstEnergy makes up approximately 5.7% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coann Capital LLC owned 0.05% of FirstEnergy worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $47.50.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

