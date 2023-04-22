Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Down 9.4% in March

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 736,700 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 813,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

CMG traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,800.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,359. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,625.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,550.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,888.76.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,870,221. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

