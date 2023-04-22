Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $566.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $569.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.97.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.