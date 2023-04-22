CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in March

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.44. 2,048,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $67.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.85.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.