Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Down 7.9% in March

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,520,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 51,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,549,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.23. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

