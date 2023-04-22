CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Short Interest Up 8.4% in March

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 534,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,404. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCCS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)
