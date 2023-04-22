CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Short Interest Up 8.4% in March

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 534,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,404. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCCS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,012,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 536.4% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter worth $23,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

