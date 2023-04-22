Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,749,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX by 183.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2,349.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,878 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.82. 25,062,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,581,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

