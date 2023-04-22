Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after buying an additional 1,275,425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,856,000 after buying an additional 267,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $244.06. 897,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $259.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.92.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

