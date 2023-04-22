Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 2,733 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DRI traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,939. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

