Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $138.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,347 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.50% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $138,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,348,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,353. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

