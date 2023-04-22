Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 6,288 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.7% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,679,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,428,779. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $159.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

