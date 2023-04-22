Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Short Interest Update

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares during the period. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $34,358,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after acquiring an additional 572,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 566,282 shares during the period. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $19,492,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CPE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,794. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $64.08.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

