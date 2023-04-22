Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Update

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $57,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,873.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. 1,437,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,971. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.30. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 43.45% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $700.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

