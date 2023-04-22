Bobcoin (BOBC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $19.15 Million

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Bobcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00004285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bobcoin has traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $19.15 million and $654,568.57 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin launched on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

