BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.09 million and approximately $829,584.51 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004508 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004337 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001529 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,933,731 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

