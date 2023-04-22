BitCash (BITC) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

BitCash (BITC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One BitCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a market cap of $18,278.65 and approximately $16.73 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCash has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitCash

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

