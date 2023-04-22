BHK Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,635.8% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.
Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.
In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
