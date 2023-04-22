Bend DAO (BEND) Reaches One Day Volume of $35,137.58

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $88.75 million and $35,137.58 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

