Axie Infinity Price Hits $8.01 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $8.01 or 0.00029013 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $929.05 million and approximately $31.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020282 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,633.51 or 1.00092068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,987,103 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,987,103.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.92924516 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 306 active market(s) with $43,583,130.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.