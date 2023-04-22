Aveo Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PHYS opened at $15.51 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.