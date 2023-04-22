Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 885 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 49,834 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $107.98 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.12.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.