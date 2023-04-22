Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank grew its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $276.33 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $323.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,760 shares of company stock worth $2,733,617. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.