Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,073 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.