Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $35.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

